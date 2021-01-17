Dec. 13, 1951 - Jan. 7, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - William (Billy) L. Simmons of Valparaiso passed away on January 7, 2021 after a long illness. He was born on December 13, 1951 in Gary, Indiana. He possessed a fierce intellect and a wry sense of humor and was a lover of books, classical music, and antique autos. He was a big fan of parrots and cats. He played piano and harpsichord and was a member of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. He was a 1970 graduate of Andrean High School and received a degree in Business Administration from St. Joseph Calumet College in East Chicago. He worked at Bethlehem Steel (now Arcelor Mittel) and retired after 40 years of service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis R. Simmons and Charmaine J. Simmons (nee Marchal).
He is survived by sisters: Catherine(Tim) Henderson, of Valparaiso, Karen (Warren) Hughes of Chicago; brother, Martin (Teresa) Simmons of Scottsdale, AZ; nephews: Bradley Hughes, Andrew Simmons, and Timothy Henderson; nieces: Megan Henderson and Elizabeth Gengle. He is also survived by six great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., meet with the family 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385 by Father Doug Mayer. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses in Bill's memory.
Mask and social distancing are required at the church.