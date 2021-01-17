VALPARAISO, IN - William (Billy) L. Simmons of Valparaiso passed away on January 7, 2021 after a long illness. He was born on December 13, 1951 in Gary, Indiana. He possessed a fierce intellect and a wry sense of humor and was a lover of books, classical music, and antique autos. He was a big fan of parrots and cats. He played piano and harpsichord and was a member of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. He was a 1970 graduate of Andrean High School and received a degree in Business Administration from St. Joseph Calumet College in East Chicago. He worked at Bethlehem Steel (now Arcelor Mittel) and retired after 40 years of service.