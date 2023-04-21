RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - William Bodnar age 89 passed away on February 11, 2023 in California. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Sophia and Joseph Bodnar and brothers James, Robert, and Francis. Bill is survived by his children: Jeff, Gwen and Jon; grandchildren: Ruth, Matthew and Penelope Bodnar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also brothers Eugene, Joseph, George and Thomas and sister Antoinette. Bill graduated from Emerson High School and attended Purdue University. Bill served in the US Army in Germany. He retired from the EJ&E railroad and spent his later years in Arizona and California. RoseHills Mortuary California.