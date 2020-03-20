William "Butch" Anaszewicz

William "Butch" Anaszewicz

{{featured_button_text}}
William "Butch" Anaszewicz

William "Butch" Anaszewicz

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM "BUTCH" ANASZEWICZ ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Dad, Not a day goes by that we don't think about you.

We Love You and Miss You! Mom, Jen and Bill

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts