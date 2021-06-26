William "Butch" Van Duyn
July 2, 1958 - June 26, 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM "BUTCH" VAN DUYN. Father, You know the depth of my grief. Please comfort my wounded heart and wipe the tears from my eyes, as I find it unbearable to acknowledge that I will never again touch, hold or see my loved one on this earth. Thank you for letting me lean on you until the day that I can be reunited with my beloved in Your Heavenly Kingdom in Jesus' name. Love, Mom and Dad and Verla and Brian
