 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Butch" Van Duyn

William "Butch" Van Duyn

William "Butch" Van Duyn

William "Butch" Van Duyn

July 2, 1958 - June 26, 2018

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM "BUTCH" VAN DUYN. Father, You know the depth of my grief. Please comfort my wounded heart and wipe the tears from my eyes, as I find it unbearable to acknowledge that I will never again touch, hold or see my loved one on this earth. Thank you for letting me lean on you until the day that I can be reunited with my beloved in Your Heavenly Kingdom in Jesus' name. Love, Mom and Dad and Verla and Brian

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts