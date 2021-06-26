IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM "BUTCH" VAN DUYN. Father, You know the depth of my grief. Please comfort my wounded heart and wipe the tears from my eyes, as I find it unbearable to acknowledge that I will never again touch, hold or see my loved one on this earth. Thank you for letting me lean on you until the day that I can be reunited with my beloved in Your Heavenly Kingdom in Jesus' name. Love, Mom and Dad and Verla and Brian