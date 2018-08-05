William C. and Arlene J. Barker

SCHERERVILLE/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - William C. Barker (age 86) and Arlene J. Barker (age 82), formerly of Lansing, passed away on July 22, 2018 and July 14, 2018 respectively, at Clarendale of Schererville. They are survived by their daughters: Bonnie (Dale) Jurecki and Pamela (Joseph) Darragh; along with their furry grandbabies: Latte, Sugar, Hazel and Autumn. The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the nurses, aids and care givers with Clarendale of Schererville, Hospice of Calumet and Need a Helping Hand for the extraordinary care and compassion they received in their final days. Their wishes to be cremated (without any services) and ashes scattered at Lake of the Woods in Decatur, Michigan will be respected. A celebration of their lives will be held in their honor at a date to be determined. They will be greatly missed by all whose lives they touched.
Please share words and photos on their tribute wall at www.castlehillfuneralhome.com.