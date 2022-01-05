HIGHLAND, IN - William C. Brown, age 72 of Highland, IN passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born on "Mother's Day" May, 8, 1949 to William G. and Rozella Brown in East Chicago, IN. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Doreen (Leyba-Euler); daughters: Karla (Zach) Euler-Gatcombe and Amy (Tim) Ryan; cherished grandchildren: Jocelyn, Jayden and Jordyn Gatcombe, and Everly and Holden Ryan; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert "Bob" and James "Jim"; sisters: Elizabeth "Betty Ann" and Katheryn "Kathy".

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. The American Legion Allied Post #369 will conduct military honors at the cemetery on Friday.

Bill was very proud to have grown up in East Chicago, IN, he always said that was his home. He was a collector of memorabilia of all kinds, he also loved raising angel fish, liked duck hunting and fishing, really enjoyed going to High School Football (Griffith) and Basketball (East Chicago) games. After high school he went to work at Inland Steel Company, while there he was drafted and joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Vietnam, "He always said he got lucky". He came home and retired from the mill in 1998. In lieu of flowers, donation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.