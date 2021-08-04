 Skip to main content
William C. Jewell

VALPARAISO, IN - William C. Jewell, age 99, a Valparaiso resident since 1962, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1921 in Chicago to William H. and Ruth (Baxter) Jewell. He was preceded in death by cousins, Lyman (Betty) Jewell, Beverly (Delbert) Boone, and Dale (Lyn) Jewell, and by a special friend Mary Ellyn Duran.

He was a Certified Public Accountant, retired from George S. Olive & Co. He graduated with distinction from Indiana University School of Business in December 1942. He was a WW II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in Europe, where he earned the Combat Infantry Badge.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with Pastor Ken Crews officiating. Burial will be at Angelcrest Cemetery.

