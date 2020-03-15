William C. Lueder

Bill was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and an Army Ranger. He was a long-time member of the American Legion, Mensa and Carpenter's Local 1005. He helped found the Hanover School Board and served on the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative and the Cedar Lake Town Council. He distracted generations of young children as a long-time usher at Holy Name Church. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1954 and attended Purdue University.

Bill loved being a father and grandfather. He read thousands of books and painted lots of pictures. He never met a stranger and assumed the best in everyone. Bill was an avid golfer. He had strong opinions on just about everything. When he was young, local farmers knew him as the guy who sheared sheep. When he was even younger, he worked in a saddle shop. When Bill returned from the Army he landed in the construction trade. In the last decades of his career he served as Construction Superintendent, building schools, restaurants, grain elevators and warehouses. After Bill "retired" he had a short, successful real estate career.