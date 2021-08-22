CEDAR LAKE, IN - William C. Lueder, 83, passed away on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; son Michael; daughters-in-law Tonya Lueder; and Lauri Warner; and grandchildren: Lee, Blake, Meryl and Tess Lueder. Bill's son Tom preceded him in death.
Bill was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and an Army Ranger. He was a long-time member of the American Legion, Mensa, the Gary Sportsmen's Club and Carpenter's Local 1005. He helped found the Hanover School Board and served on both the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative and the Cedar Lake Town Council. Bill was a long-time usher at Holy Name Church where he distracted generations of young children seated in the back pews. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1954 and attended Purdue University. Bill never stopped learning. He read thousands of books and, later in life, earned his Master Gardener certification and pilot's license.
Bill loved being a father and grandfather. He adored Texas, his second home. He was a creative talent. He painted lots of pictures. He was a great writer. For many years he wrote his musings about weekly events in a published piece called The Column. Bill never met a stranger and assumed the best in everyone. He was generous with his time and advice. Bill was an avid golfer. He had strong opinions on just about everything. He had dozens of unique "Billisms" like, "He's big enough to hunt bear with a buggy whip."
When he was young, local farmers knew him as the guy who sheared sheep. When he was even younger, he worked in a saddle shop. When Bill returned from the Army he landed in the construction trade. In the last decades of his career he served as Construction Superintendent, building schools, restaurants, grain elevators and warehouses. After Bill "retired" he had a short, successful real estate career selling Indiana farmland.
Friends may greet the family on August 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name Church in Cedar Lake, IN. A Memorial Mass will begin at noon. We hate masks. You hate masks. But given the vulnerability of certain attendees, please wear one. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Name Church, 11100 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, in Bill's name.