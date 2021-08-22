CEDAR LAKE, IN - William C. Lueder, 83, passed away on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; son Michael; daughters-in-law Tonya Lueder; and Lauri Warner; and grandchildren: Lee, Blake, Meryl and Tess Lueder. Bill's son Tom preceded him in death.

Bill was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and an Army Ranger. He was a long-time member of the American Legion, Mensa, the Gary Sportsmen's Club and Carpenter's Local 1005. He helped found the Hanover School Board and served on both the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative and the Cedar Lake Town Council. Bill was a long-time usher at Holy Name Church where he distracted generations of young children seated in the back pews. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1954 and attended Purdue University. Bill never stopped learning. He read thousands of books and, later in life, earned his Master Gardener certification and pilot's license.