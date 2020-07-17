× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William C. Rosenwinkel

DYER, IN - William C. Rosenwinkel, age 76, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia A. Rosenwinkel (nee Skorupa). Devoted father of Pamela (Darrell) Robertson, and Charles (Julie) Rosenwinkel. Proud grandfather of Bryan Robertson, Brandon Robertson, Tiffany (Brian) Adams, William Rosenwinkel, and Joseph Rosenwinkel; great-grandfather of Rylee Adams, Kinsley Adams, and Brielle Powell. Dear brother of the late Randy Rosenwinkel and late Penny Rosenwinkel. Devoted brother-in-law of Jerry (Yvonne) Skorupa. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rhomilda Rosenwinkel. Good natured uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Bill was an electrician at Ford Motor Co. for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321, in Memory of Bill.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.