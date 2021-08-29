CEDAR LAKE, IN - William C. Smith "WC", age 80, of Cedar Lake, passed away August 26, 2021 at St. Anthony's Hospital after a short illness with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; sons: David (Tammy) Smith, Randy (Tammy) Smith, and Jason (Debbie) Smith; his daughters: Cindy Smith, and Melissa (Dan) Moore; granddaughters: Kaitlyn and Kristina Moore; brother, Donald Smith; and sisters: Elsie Jennings, and Mary Rose (Ken) Halley; several nieces and nephews; and his cat, Stripy.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Cleland Smith; brothers: Kenneth Smith and Kelsie Smith; and sister, Lois Shuttz.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Mark Berg, officiating. Private family services for burial will be held at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers, KY.

WC was a retired independent truck driver who loved being with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.