William Charles Haase

After graduating as Phi Kappa Tau, Bill was the founder of the Midwest Gymnastics Association, and formed teams to compete throughout the Chicagoland area, where he placed 1st all around in the central AAU championships, and later won two medals in the Canadian AAU meet. But gymnastics was not his only love. He was a private pilot, often flying his Cessna 182 to wonderful destinations. He was the captain of many racing sailboats, winning many medals and cups. He was a lifetime member of the National Ski Patrol, and an active patroller for over 45 years. During that time, he was a patrol leader, station chief, and regional chairman of the board of trustees. He hit the elusive hole in one at Deer Creek Golf Course and went scuba diving at many of the world's best diving locations.