William Christopher Buhmann

July 26, 1960 — Sep. 20, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — William Christopher Buhmann, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born July 26, 1960 in Valparaiso to William F. and JoAnn (Paschal) Buhmann.

Chris proudly served in the United States Navy before he made his career as a Mechanic with Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Mill in Burns Harbor for 25 years. He was also a member of the USW Local 6787. Chris was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed spending time working on cars, especially his 1966 Chevy El Camino. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

On June 10, 1995 in Valparaiso, Chris married Connie Sue Coberly, who survives, along with five sons: Charles Smith of Las Vegas, NV, Patrick (Krissy) Smith of Knox, IN, Jayah Coberly of Dallas, TX, Joey (Britnei) Smith of North Judson, IN, Billy Buhmann of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: AriElla, Bryson, Conner, Damien, and Emmett Smith; and brothers: Ronald Buhmann of Valparaiso, IN, and Kevin (Sophia) Buhmann of Carmel, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.