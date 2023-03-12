February 7, 1969 - March 7, 20023

HIGHLAND, IN - William Clyde Gordon Jr (known to most as Clyde, Bubba or Ace), age 54, of Highland, IN passed away quietly at his home on Tuesday March 7, 2023. He was born February 7, 1969 to Clyde and Linda Gordon.

Clyde, as his wife called him, was a loving, hardworking husband, father, brother and grandfather. Clyde is survived by his wife Lisa; brother, Mike/Kathy Gordon; sisters: Teresa/Troy Marcy, Michelle/Phillip Morton and Kimberly Gordon; daughters: Theresa Miller/Josh, Dawn Durant/Jacob, Sara Willis and Kimberly Gordon; grandchildren: Brandon Miller, Madison Miller, Autumn Miller, Emma Kerlin, Preston Wilkins, Grayson Wilkins, Jesse Durant, Addy Durant, Alivia Scott, Liam Willis; and his cute, lovable puppy, Noey.

Clyde was born in Franklin County, TN, but grew up in Gary IN (the Black Oak Area). He attended Calumet High School where he met and dated his current wife, Lisa. After high school their lives went down different roads, but in 2008 they reunited. They married in May of 2010. He had a window washing business and then moved on to own ABC Auto Sales & Tire Repair and AC Towing in Gary. He attended New Hope Baptist Church in Hobart.

Clyde was a fun-loving guy who could talk to anyone, so he had many friends. He was a hardworking man who worked until he could not physically go to the office. He loved to go to McDonald's and Luke's in the mornings before work and have coffee and hang out with the guys. His weekends were spent with his wife relaxing at home or at his camper in DeMotte. He loved to fish, go to tractor pulls, watch crime shows and hang out with his friends.

Clyde did not want a funeral service, so his wishes will be honored with no service. He asked that he be remembered by his family and friends as alive and cancer free.

1 Corinthians 15:55-57

"O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?" The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

