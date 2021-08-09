Oct. 20, 1927 - Aug. 6, 2021

William Clyde Wright age 93, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 with his loving daughter, Elizabeth Ann Wright and her husband, Robert Steinberg by his side.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years, Helen Andrews Wright; brother-in-law, John Andreanopoulos; brothers: Hubert Wright, Henry Elmer Wright, Lameul Maurice Wright, and their wives, all in Heaven. He had one sister Juanita Wright Nelson, who is with her husband, Elmer RIP.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Georgia Andreanopoulos and several cousins, nieces, and nephews who he adored and would do anything for.

Bill was born on October 20, 1927, in Beaver Dam, KY to the late John Henry and Elizabeth Wright. He proudly served our country in the US Army during WWII. On April 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Helen Andrews, and together they shared 62 1/2 years together. Bill retired from Jones and Laughlin Steel Company with 33 1/3 years of service. Along with his brothers, who all worked there, they were proud to say that as a cumulation they worked 100 years at the mill. William was in structural repair and ironworking.