Oct. 20, 1927 - Aug. 6, 2021
William Clyde Wright age 93, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 with his loving daughter, Elizabeth Ann Wright and her husband, Robert Steinberg by his side.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years, Helen Andrews Wright; brother-in-law, John Andreanopoulos; brothers: Hubert Wright, Henry Elmer Wright, Lameul Maurice Wright, and their wives, all in Heaven. He had one sister Juanita Wright Nelson, who is with her husband, Elmer RIP.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Georgia Andreanopoulos and several cousins, nieces, and nephews who he adored and would do anything for.
Bill was born on October 20, 1927, in Beaver Dam, KY to the late John Henry and Elizabeth Wright. He proudly served our country in the US Army during WWII. On April 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Helen Andrews, and together they shared 62 1/2 years together. Bill retired from Jones and Laughlin Steel Company with 33 1/3 years of service. Along with his brothers, who all worked there, they were proud to say that as a cumulation they worked 100 years at the mill. William was in structural repair and ironworking.
Next October 20, 2021 would have been Bill's 94 birthday. He lived a long and beautiful life, being raised off the land in the hills of Kentucky, to serving in World War II, to marrying Helen and raising their daughter, Elizabeth. They have now rejoined each other in the Glory of Heaven.
William enjoyed his life bowling for many years in a league and considered his bowling partners his dear friends. He loved the outdoors. Camping with his brother and sister-in-law and their families; fishing, gardening, and watching Fox News discussing politics with his neighbor Henry Jonkman and having coffee together.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Timothy Andreanopoulos officiating. He is William's nephew.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
