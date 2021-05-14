William & Connie McBrayer

William 'Bill' Gerald McBrayer/Connie LaDean McBrayer
June 15, 1929 — May 23, 2020/Jan. 28, 1935 — May 8, 2021
GRIFFITH — William "Bill" Gerald McBrayer, 91, of Griffith, IN, passed away on May 23, 2020. Connie LaDean McBrayer, 86, of Griffith, IN, followed her beloved husband on May 8, 2021. Both were surrounded by their loving family at the times of their deaths.
Bill was born to Waid and Grace McBrayer, on June 15, 1929, in Hammond, IN. Connie was born on January 28, 1935, to Dean and Margaret Probert in Twin Falls, ID.
Bill graduated from Hammond Technical High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a gas/street supervisor at NiSource for over 50 years. Connie graduated from Boise High School and attended Colorado Women's College.
Bill and Connie met in 1952 while Bill was stationed at Mountain Home AFB. They were married on January 4, 1954, in Jackson, MS, before settling in Griffith, IN. Together they raised their children, Pam and William Dean, and were instrumental in the raising of their grandchildren, the lights of their lives. No matter how far the drive, how hard the bleacher seats, how long the dance recital or band concert, Grandpa Bill and Grandma Connie were there to cheer on and support their grandkids.
Bill and Connie are survived by their children, Pam (Jeff) Raketich and William Dean (Julie) McBrayer; their grandchildren: Alyson (Frank) Pukoszek, Natalie (Jason Hewitt) Raketich, Teasa (Everett) Johnson, Haley (Jury) Wedell, Krista Perry and Nathan Perry; great-grandchildren: Grace and Amelia Pukoszek, Brantley and Emerson Sanchez, Beau and Roslyn Hammond, Grant and Evelyn Johnson and Eleanor Wedell.
William and Connie were preceded in death by their parents, Waid and Grace McBrayer and Dean and Margaret Probert, respectively. They were preceded by their brothers and sisters-in-law: Howard (Naomi) McBrayer, Robert (Wanda) McBrayer; sister, Barbara McBrayer Litherland; sister-in-law, Sue McBrayer; and grandson, Trace Hammond.
A Memorial is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road. (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Bill and Connie were longtime supporters of St Jude's Research Hospital, Shriners' Hospitals for Children, Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
To share condolences online, please visit https://www.hillsidefhcares.com.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com