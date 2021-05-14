William & Connie McBrayer

William 'Bill' Gerald McBrayer/Connie LaDean McBrayer

June 15, 1929 — May 23, 2020/Jan. 28, 1935 — May 8, 2021

GRIFFITH — William "Bill" Gerald McBrayer, 91, of Griffith, IN, passed away on May 23, 2020. Connie LaDean McBrayer, 86, of Griffith, IN, followed her beloved husband on May 8, 2021. Both were surrounded by their loving family at the times of their deaths.

Bill was born to Waid and Grace McBrayer, on June 15, 1929, in Hammond, IN. Connie was born on January 28, 1935, to Dean and Margaret Probert in Twin Falls, ID.

Bill graduated from Hammond Technical High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a gas/street supervisor at NiSource for over 50 years. Connie graduated from Boise High School and attended Colorado Women's College.

Bill and Connie met in 1952 while Bill was stationed at Mountain Home AFB. They were married on January 4, 1954, in Jackson, MS, before settling in Griffith, IN. Together they raised their children, Pam and William Dean, and were instrumental in the raising of their grandchildren, the lights of their lives. No matter how far the drive, how hard the bleacher seats, how long the dance recital or band concert, Grandpa Bill and Grandma Connie were there to cheer on and support their grandkids.