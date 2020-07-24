× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William D. Longfellow

CROWN POINT, IN - William D. Longfellow, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Vibra Hospital NWI.

William is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary Longfellow; children: Terry (Jana) Longfellow, Rob (Deborah) Longfellow, Pam (Bob) Hostinsky and Todd (fiance Carla) Longfellow; grandchildren: Jaime, Jody, Joy, Rob, Ryan, Kyle, Karina, Lauren, Erin and Miranda; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Yvonne (late Carroll) Muffett and LaVeda (Mike) Myers.

William was preceded in death by his parents: James and Helen Longfellow.

William was the owner of Sheet Metal Services. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, photography and traveling.

Private Services for the family have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

