Oct. 6, 1943 - Aug. 6, 2022

CROWN POINT - William D. Pouch, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Bill is survived by his special friend, Carol Horan; two children: William (Julie) Pouch, Jr., Michael (Tracie) Pouch; grandson, William J. Pouch.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: William and Virginia Pouch; siblings: Terry, Sandra, and Debbie; and his favorite pet, Smoochie, the cat.

Bill is a Navy Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was a Little League volunteer for over two decades. Bill was a member of Hub Aquatics Club and enjoyed his long time hobby of antique collecting where he was also a vendor. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and best friend.

Our Dad, Bill, Grandpa, will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Funeral Home with John Starr officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in William's name to A Veteran Charity or Animal Charity of your choice.

