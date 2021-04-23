VALPARAISO, IN — William D. Stewart, 69, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born May 17, 1951, in Valparaiso to Roger and Nora (Henderson) Stewart and graduated from Valparaiso High School. He received a bachelor's in science degree from Purdue in animal science. Bill made his career as a sales representative for industrial tools and medical devices. He enjoyed the times he was able to be a member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Kouts Fire Department, along with membership in Valparaiso American Legion Post #94.