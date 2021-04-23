William D. Stewart
May 17, 1951 — April 16, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — William D. Stewart, 69, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born May 17, 1951, in Valparaiso to Roger and Nora (Henderson) Stewart and graduated from Valparaiso High School. He received a bachelor's in science degree from Purdue in animal science. Bill made his career as a sales representative for industrial tools and medical devices. He enjoyed the times he was able to be a member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Kouts Fire Department, along with membership in Valparaiso American Legion Post #94.
Survivors include his daughter, Rachael (nee Stewart) Armato, of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Gwen (Dr. John) Poncher, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Nathon and Michaela Armato; and his trusted neighbors, Thomas and Jacquelyn Stoner, Robert and Becky Moore and Troy and Pat Haman.
Following cremation at ANGELCREST CREMATORY a memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.