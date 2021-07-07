 Skip to main content
William "Del" Cathey

CROWN POINT, IN — William "Del" Cathey, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away, Sunday, July 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth Cathey; daughters: Jodee (Robert) Trujillo, Cindy Bertram, and Laurie (late George) Thomas; grandchildren: Andrew Trujillo, Douglas (Erin) Trujillo, Grace (Jake) Black, and Yvette (Cody) Willis; great-grandson, Ronan; brother, Donald (Marilyn) Cathey; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend Mark Bertram. He was preceded in death by his sister, Velda Boender.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon; with a private family service to follow.

Del was a Veteran of the US Army and member of the Lake Hills Baptist Church. He worked at Van Til's and then Strack and Van Til, and owned several businesses over the years. He enjoyed gardening and traveling. Donations to your favorite charity in Del's honor would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

