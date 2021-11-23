William Demantes
HAMMOND, IN — William "Bill" Demantes, age 78, of Hammond, IN went to be with The Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Demantes; four sons: William Demantes, Jr. of Hammond, Todd (Holly) Demantes of Dyer, Kevin (Chrissy) Demantes of Schererville and Brian (Heather) Demantes of Highland; eight grandchildren who called him "Papou": Brendan, Valerie, Baylee, Jacob, Bella, Noah, Sofia and Jenna; three step grandchildren: Owen, Tyler and Max McKeebe; one sister, Mary (late John) Maniotes of Munster; sister-in-law, Pat (late George) Earl; many cousins; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Andrew and Della Demantes; parents-in-law, George and Betty Earl; and sister, Connie (Tom) Hamer.
William was a 1961 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and Indiana University (BS 1967 & MS 1971). He taught for 42 years at Orchard Drive (Hess), Gavit Middle School and Scott Middle School, from which he retired in 2008. He was honored to be included in Who's Who Among America's Teachers several times. For many years, Bill also taught Driver's Education and was coach for Woodmar Boys Baseball, boys and girls Basketball at Gavit and Scott Middle Schools and American Legion Baseball Post 16. He was born and raised into the Greek Orthodox Church and was a 50 Year Member of Hammond Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon.
Bill was a huge sports fan (White Sox) and fondly remembers summer vacations with his wife and sons, travelling around the United States and stopping at almost every baseball stadium in the country so his sons could take pictures.
Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LA HAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM directly at The Hammond Christian Reformed Church located at 1910 - 167th Street in Hammond with Pastor Josh Cristoffels officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.
For questions, please contact LA HAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.