Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Demantes; four sons: William Demantes, Jr. of Hammond, Todd (Holly) Demantes of Dyer, Kevin (Chrissy) Demantes of Schererville and Brian (Heather) Demantes of Highland; eight grandchildren who called him "Papou": Brendan, Valerie, Baylee, Jacob, Bella, Noah, Sofia and Jenna; three step grandchildren: Owen, Tyler and Max McKeebe; one sister, Mary (late John) Maniotes of Munster; sister-in-law, Pat (late George) Earl; many cousins; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Andrew and Della Demantes; parents-in-law, George and Betty Earl; and sister, Connie (Tom) Hamer.

William was a 1961 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and Indiana University (BS 1967 & MS 1971). He taught for 42 years at Orchard Drive (Hess), Gavit Middle School and Scott Middle School, from which he retired in 2008. He was honored to be included in Who's Who Among America's Teachers several times. For many years, Bill also taught Driver's Education and was coach for Woodmar Boys Baseball, boys and girls Basketball at Gavit and Scott Middle Schools and American Legion Baseball Post 16. He was born and raised into the Greek Orthodox Church and was a 50 Year Member of Hammond Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon.