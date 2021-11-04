William E. Bradford

April 23, 1931 — Nov. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — William E. Bradford (Gene, age 90, of Valparaiso, IN) passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Born April 23, 1931, married Joan Smith.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed every moment of watching his children, grandchild, and great-grandchild athletic endeavors. Gene was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a few of his favorite fun memories were attending two Cub World Series appearances. He enjoyed golf and all the friendships he made playing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 70 years; six children: Paula (Randall) Dick, Willian K. and Karla, David (Renee), Jean (Jeffrey) Wiesemann, Teresa (David) Karp, and Brian; eleven grandchildren: Adam (Jennifer) Bradford, Anthony (Lindsay) Bradford, Courtnie Dick, Brent (Holly) Bradford, Melissa (Michael Bustos), Andrew (Carensa) Bradford, Eric (Annette) Wiesemann, Curt (Lieann), Ashlee (Jack) Helmer, Bradley (Wesley Karp, and Madison Karp), and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary, and grandson Mark Wiesemann.

A visitation will be held at Bartholomew Funeral Home on November 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Paul Catholic Church (1855W Harrison Blvd Valparaiso) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 6th with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's name to National Kidney Foundation or Arthritis.org. www.bartholomewnewhard.com