William E. Bryk

Jan. 18, 1951 - April 6, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - William E. "Bill" Bryk, age 70, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Loving husband of Jacqueline M. Bryk, (nee Chess). Devoted dad of Kari Bryk, Billy Bryk, Nick (Nga) Basile, Erica (Rudy) Bambic, and the late Becky Bryk. Cherished grampie of Calista Basile and Gage Bambic. Dear brother of the late Janet Brykczynski. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dorothy Brykczynski.

Visitation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Masks will be required. Prayer service on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30//Pleasant Springs Ln.) to St. Joseph Catholic Church (masks required), 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating, (live streamed at www.stjosephdyer.org).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6998901&pg=personal&fr_id=39300) or Ronald McDonald House (1301 W. 22nd St., Suite #905, Oak Brook, IL 60523), in Memory of Bill.

