William E. "Buddy" Collins

  • 0

Oct. 15, 1935 - April 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Buddy Collins, age 86, passed away on April 21, 2022. Born on October 15, 1935 in Chattanooga, TN to the late John and Mary Ruth (nee Wells) Collins.

He was a retired Assistant Chief with the Valparaiso Police Department, member of the F.O.P. Lodge #76, American Legion Post #94, VFW Lodge and Marine Corp Veteran.

Survived by wife, Nancy (nee Vidmich) Collins; son, Gary (Erin) Collins; daughters: Connie Podolsky, Karrie Selby, Sherrie (Tom) Morrison, Bonnie Stoerck, Brooklyn (Robert) Yoshimura; step-daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Rogers; brother, John (Cindy) Collins.

Preceded in death by parents and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family for medical and funeral expenses for Buddy and Nancy.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso, IN, (219) 462-3125.

