William E. Cox Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

William E. Cox Jr., 79 of Hammond formerly of Calumet City, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen (Lana La Mere) Cox, daughter Ann Cox, son Edward Cox, and sister Helen Fitzgibbon. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Adeline Cox and his sister Alice Ciastko Martin

Bill was born October 19, 1940 and raised in Calumet City. He graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School class of 1958. He became a barber until he was drafted into the Army May, 1963 and discharged May, 1965. He settled in Hammond with his wife to raise his family. He worked in the Mill in East Chicago for over 30 years. He enjoyed umpiring and refereeing games at Edison Fields. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Hammond, IN.