HOBART, IN — William E. Dutton Sr., 93, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born on January 19, 1928, in Fisher, IL, to the late Walter and Mary Dutton. William retired from LTV Steel. He was a longtime resident of Glen Park and he also resided in Florida. William was a member of the Hobart Moose, the Sundowners Club, and he attended Boone Grove Christian Church. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and flying model airplanes.