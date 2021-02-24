William E. Dutton Sr.
Jan. 19, 1928 — Feb. 21, 2021
HOBART, IN — William E. Dutton Sr., 93, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born on January 19, 1928, in Fisher, IL, to the late Walter and Mary Dutton. William retired from LTV Steel. He was a longtime resident of Glen Park and he also resided in Florida. William was a member of the Hobart Moose, the Sundowners Club, and he attended Boone Grove Christian Church. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and flying model airplanes.
He is survived by four children: William (Barbara) Dutton Jr., Sheryl (Robert) Burrell, Janis Woodville and Carolyn Stackhouse; one sister, Delores Barnhart; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Dutton; daughter, Sherry Kubiak; son-in-law, Ed Woodville; brother, Gene Dutton; sister, Alice Faye Dutton; and grandson, Jason Burrell.
Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart.