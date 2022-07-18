TUCSON, AZ - William E. Govert, age 76, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away on July 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Govert; son William (Ellyn) Govert; daughters Annmarie (Andrew) Yakubik and Margot (Jeffrey) Herndon; grandchildren Nycolle (Chris) Painther, Kyle and Ryan Govert, Drew and Alec Yakubik, and Maggie and Olivia Herndon; great granddaughter Kensley Painther; brothers Jack (Hilda) Govert and Richard (Dora) Govert; sisters Debra (Jerry) Drapac, Barbara Hatch, and Mary (Jim) Rhone; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law Sandy (Late Rocky) Govert and Nancy (Late Tom) Govert. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Charles Govert; infant sister Sandy; and brothers Rocky and Tom Govert.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 21, at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn cemetery.

Bill was a lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local 150. He worked his career with Dyer Construction. During his retirement, Bill loved traveling with his loving wife, Mary, in their RV. He cherished the times when they traveled with their children and grandchildren around the country.

Anybody who knew Bill knows he never met a stranger. The world is a lesser place without him. www.fagenmiller.com