 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William E. Govert

  • 0

TUCSON, AZ - William E. Govert, age 76, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away on July 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Govert; son William (Ellyn) Govert; daughters Annmarie (Andrew) Yakubik and Margot (Jeffrey) Herndon; grandchildren Nycolle (Chris) Painther, Kyle and Ryan Govert, Drew and Alec Yakubik, and Maggie and Olivia Herndon; great granddaughter Kensley Painther; brothers Jack (Hilda) Govert and Richard (Dora) Govert; sisters Debra (Jerry) Drapac, Barbara Hatch, and Mary (Jim) Rhone; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law Sandy (Late Rocky) Govert and Nancy (Late Tom) Govert. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Charles Govert; infant sister Sandy; and brothers Rocky and Tom Govert.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 21, at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn cemetery.

Bill was a lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local 150. He worked his career with Dyer Construction. During his retirement, Bill loved traveling with his loving wife, Mary, in their RV. He cherished the times when they traveled with their children and grandchildren around the country.

Anybody who knew Bill knows he never met a stranger. The world is a lesser place without him. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts