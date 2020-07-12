ST. JOHN, IN - William E. Hojnacki Jr., age 89, late of St. John, Indiana formerly of Calumet City, Illinois. Passed away July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan for 58 years. Loving father of Diane (Edward) Simpson, William (Lynn) Hojnacki III, and Jody (Joel) Stamborski. Cherished grandfather of Edward, Adam, Hillary, Jeffrey, Heather, Sarah, Joshua, Leo, and Noah. Dearest great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Robert (late Gina), Linda, the late Ruth, and the late Joan. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill was a retired employee of U.S. Steel Southworks. He was an avid chess player and member of the U.S. Chess Federation.