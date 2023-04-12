VALPARAISO, IN - William E. Painton III, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday. April 1, 2023. He was born January 25, 1944 in Logansport, IN to the late William E. and Alice (Minnick) Painton II. A 1962 graduate of Logansport High School, Bill was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He made his career as a plumber working through the Local 210 Plumbers Union, retiring in 2006. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 94 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. A licensed private pilot, he enjoyed flying, boating, skiing, NASCAR, debating politics with his son, and fishing with his grandchildren.