Jan. 25, 1944 - April 1, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - William E. Painton III, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday. April 1, 2023. He was born January 25, 1944 in Logansport, IN to the late William E. and Alice (Minnick) Painton II. A 1962 graduate of Logansport High School, Bill was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He made his career as a plumber working through the Local 210 Plumbers Union, retiring in 2006. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 94 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. A licensed private pilot, he enjoyed flying, boating, skiing, NASCAR, debating politics with his son, and fishing with his grandchildren.
On May 22, 1971 in DeMotte, Bill married Diana J. Boezeman who preceded him in death in 2018; He is survived by his children, Christopher W. (Kara) Painton and Kelly J. (John Brumley) Painton; grandchildren, Ava, Bryce, and Blake; and his brother, Eugene Painton.
Memorial Visitation will be held April 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial of ashes will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.