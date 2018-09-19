VALPARAISO, IN - William E. Sattler, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018. He was born October 1, 1946 in North Canton, OH to Guy and Inez (Hendricks) Sattler, graduated from Whetstone High School in Columbus, OH. He received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Ohio State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and he received his M.B.A. from DePaul University. Bill made his career with Bethlehem Steel from 1969-2009, retiring as a Sr. Supervisor at the Blast Furnace.
Bill enjoyed staying active outdoors with cycling, hiking, scuba diving, golf and tennis. He was the embodiment of empathy, compassion, and love. His family was the perpetual beneficiary of his dedicated and faithful manner which was ingrained in every reflection shown to the world.
On August 17, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Dea 'Kay' Matthews with whom he celebrated 50 wedded years last month. Their children, Stacy Sorg (Gregory) of Oak Park, IL and Pete Sattler (Elizabeth) of Valparaiso also survive along with his brothers, Guy Sattler, Jr. (Kathryn) and Paul Sattler (Melinda), three grandchildren: Connor, Brady and Emerson and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, Rev. Stephen Bongard officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Valparaiso Pathway Committee for hiking and cycling.