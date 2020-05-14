WHITING, IN — William Edward "Bill" Dugan, 69, of Whiting, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Community Hospital, Munster. He was the beloved son on the late Edward and Ann (Cap) Dugan; loving brother of Robert (Carolynn) Dugan and Brian (Miley) Dugan; cherished uncle of Abby (Matt) Paige, Luisa, Mahailia, Clark and Eddie Dugan; and many dear cousins. He was also preceded in death by his canine companions, "Auggie", "Boogie" and "Hunee."

Bill Dugan was born on April 15, 1951, and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1969, and the Calumet College of St. Joseph. He was active with PETA and a number of nature conservation groups. A talented bass guitarist, Bill was associated with a number of local bands. He was a former employee of Standard Railway and the City of Hammond. Devoted to his family, Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400