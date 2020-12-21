 Skip to main content
William Ellis Lockhart Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William Ellis Lockhart Sr. (81) passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020. He was born in Covington, VA to John and Sarah and resided in Merrillville, IN. He retired from Frito Lay after working for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and on the golf course.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diane Lockhart; his sons: Bill Jr.-Rocky (Robin) and Steven (Danielle); and his grand-kids: Nikki, Brian (Brittany), Camden, and Ellie. He is also survived by his siblings: Ray (Jean), Wayne, Claudine, Lewis (Ruth), and Linda (Jim). Preceded in death by brother, John Jr and sisters: Zoel Kay and Nadine.

The visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St. Merrillville IN.) on December 23, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. Internment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. A fund will be established for a Junior Golf Scholarship. For further information please call 219-736-5840.

