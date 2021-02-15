William Erdelac
July 31, 1918 - Feb. 13, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - William Erdelac, age 102 1/2 of Portage, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021. He was Born in Detroit, MI on July 31, 1918 and raised in Gary, Indiana. He married Melba Pauline Erdelac on January 11, 1943, who preceded him in death on December 22, 1996. Bill was a machinist for Bucciconi Engineering for 50+ years and coached his sons in Little League Baseball. He loved bowling twice a week, golfing on the weekends and was a longtime member of the Gary Sportsman's Club. He could fix and repair just about anything and passed that skill onto his sons. Family gatherings were always more special with Grandpa sharing stories of his past which took on the form of a history lesson. He will be greatly missed since there were so many stories yet to share.
Of his six brothers he is survived by his baby brother, Victor (Dianne) Erdelac of Grayslake, IL.
Bill is survived by his loving children: Roger and Renee Erdelac, Florida; Arthur and Kim Erdelac, Hobart, IN; Charles Erdelac, Portage, IN; grandchildren: Kevin and Holly Erdelac, Florida; Deborah and Mike Gowan, Florida; Cassandra and Rob Spier, WA; Timothy and Tammie Erdelac, Hebron, IN; Christopher Erdelac, Valparaiso, IN; Michael Erdelac, Hobart, IN; Katelyn and Patrick Ciresi of Indianapolis, IN; Stacey Erdelac, Portage, IN; John Erdelac, AK; Michael and Ra Erdelac, WA; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Skylar, Brittany, Jaden, Emily, Alexander, Brady, Drew, Tyler, Justin and Kaylee; great-great-grandchildren: Sophia, Maci and Maverick.
Due to Covid-19 there will be an immediate family service on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Hobart.