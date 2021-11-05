William Eugene Bradford
VALPARAISO, IN — William Eugene Bradford is the loving husband to Joan Bradford for over 70 years, proud father to Paula (Randy) Dick, Bill (Karla) Bradford, David (Renee) Bradford, Jean (Jeffrey) Wiesemann, Teresa (David) Karp, and Brian Bradford. He is the beaming grandfather to Adam (Jennifer) Bradford, Brent (Holly) Bradford, Curt (Liann) Bradford, Tony (Lindsay) Bradford, Andrew (Carensa) Bradford, Courtnie Dick, Mark Wiesemann, Melissa (Michael) Bustos, Eric (Annette) Wiesemann, Ashlee (Jack) Helmer, Bradley (Wesley) Karp and Madison Karp. He is the joyful great-grandfather to Kyle, Brody, Brooklyn, Ian, Dylan, Ryan, Benjamin, Lilly, Jovi, Franklin, Nya, Oliva and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary and grandson Mark Wiesemann.
To have known Gene Bradford is a gift and great blessing. He was a man of love, respect, discipline and a class act who exuded kindness, humor, honesty and a great love for his family. Gene would do anything he could for anyone who asked. If he built your house, it came with his own personal lifetime warranty and you could call him at any time to fix or build anything needed. His pride in his craftsmanship and level of detail cannot be matched by anything or anyone. His discipline and honesty made him a success in the contracting world and each of his clients became his friends and family.
While he was a man of few words, his words were always full of kindness, love, humor and wit. His laugh brought the biggest smile to everyone's face and he was always prepared with a joke of the day.
His greatest joy was supporting his family. Gene rarely missed a basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball game, gymnastics, track or cross country meet of which any of his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren participated in. He had a reserved seat at Liberty Middle School, where he may be the man who has attended the most games over a single decade. He travelled the nation to support his kids and grandkids as they competed at every level. He would never miss the concession stand grabbing his box of popcorn as he walked into the Shannon Center at Saint Xavier University where he never missed a home basketball game in four years.
His love for sports transcends all levels. An avid baseball player who played for the minors and US Army, passionate golfer who had a hole in one at the age of 88, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan attending both World Series of which Cubs played, and coach to countless little league teams throughout the Duneland Area. At 90 years old, his golfing buddies were 30 years younger and he refused to let them go easy on him. He wouldn't miss a Sunday golf morning with his friends and family. He was also a talented ballroom dancer which he and his wife would dance each weekend throughout their marriage and he was still spinning her around the dance floor at 90 years old.
Behind his love for family, craftsmanship and sports came his life long love of ice cream and donuts. He would have a donut every morning and bowl of ice cream each night. No one loves sweets as much as Gene.
Gene's legacy is one of love, kindness, discipline, honesty, hard work and deep love for family. His legacy lives on with his 70+ family members who loved him dearly and deeply. The mere mention of any family members' name would bring a beaming look of pride to his face. To have known Gene is to have been touched by his kind and gentle soul. He leaves behind a family who is proud and honored to have known and loved him.
A visitation will be held at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Paul Catholic Church (1855W Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso) at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 6, 2021 with a visitation one hour prior.