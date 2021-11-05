William Eugene Bradford

While he was a man of few words, his words were always full of kindness, love, humor and wit. His laugh brought the biggest smile to everyone's face and he was always prepared with a joke of the day.

His greatest joy was supporting his family. Gene rarely missed a basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball game, gymnastics, track or cross country meet of which any of his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren participated in. He had a reserved seat at Liberty Middle School, where he may be the man who has attended the most games over a single decade. He travelled the nation to support his kids and grandkids as they competed at every level. He would never miss the concession stand grabbing his box of popcorn as he walked into the Shannon Center at Saint Xavier University where he never missed a home basketball game in four years.