THE VILLAGES, FL - William Eugene (Gene) Carpenter, 83, of The Villages, FL. passed away on March 19, 2022. Born April 8, 1938 in Valparaiso, IN to George and Ella (Porch) Carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Carpenter; three sisters: Karon (Mike) Benson, Debbie (William) Spencer, and Ruth Hegburg; his devoted son, William (Janet Cohn) Carpenter; and grandchildren: Megan and Nathan Carpenter and Shoshana and Harrison Cohn.

Gene graduated from Jackson Township High School and attended Indiana University. Gene served on the Valparaiso Police Dept., and worked for Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance before starting his own company, Southlake Insurance Agency in Crown Point. He also served as a commissioned minister for the Presbyterian Church, performing pulpit supply and prison ministry, mission projects including Katrina rebuild. In 2007 Gene retired and they moved to The Villages, Florida. Gene's primary hobbies were playing cards and golfing. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus for neighborhood children. He was a member of Rotary, the Scoutmaster of Crown Point Troop 48. As a marksman shooter, Gene Qualified for the Olympic trials in 1972 and qualified and metaled in Florida Senior Olympics, he was also an avid sailor. He had a huge personality and was friends with everyone he met. Donations can be made to your favorite charity or to Rotary at rotary.org/en/donate. There will be a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point, 218 S Court St. on August 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.