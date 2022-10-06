CROWN POINT, IN - William F. Coulehan, age 71, of Crown Point passed away October 4, 2022. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 3:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Prayers at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. proceeding to Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com