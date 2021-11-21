Oct. 18, 1936 - Nov. 17, 2021

MOROCCO, IN - William F. Pickel, 85, of Morocco, IN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years; Rosemarie Pickel (Armas); his children: Ruth (Glen) Ventrillo of Sumava Resorts, IN, Andrew (Denise) Pickel of St. Louis, MI, Leland (Pickel) Chamberlin of Mt. Pleasant, MI, James Pickel of Morocco, IN, Jerome (Paula) Pickel of Carrollton, MO, Tammy (Lonnie) Ball of Otley, IA, William Pickel Jr. of Baxter Springs, KS and Mary Cantrell of Pittsburg, KS; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and siblings: Martha Johnson and Robert Neuman.

William was preceded in death by his parents; Franklin R. and Opal Pickel (Kirk), son; Peter Manuel Pickel; grandson Christopher Pickel; brother Anthony; and sisters: Geraldine and Mary Anne.

The family would like to express their gratitude with a special thanks to the pastor of The United Pentecostal Church of Demotte – Pastor Dennis Ramsey – for visiting and praying with William in his last days.

A private family memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

