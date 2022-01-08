ARDEN, NC - William Forest Wilkie, 95, of Arden, died Sunday, January 2, 2022.

A native of Henderson County, he was a son of the late Forest and Annie Powers Wilkie. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia J. Wilkie who died in 2011 as well as a son, Michael A. Wilkie, who died in 1999.

A United States Navy veteran serving during WWII, William retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN after 35 years of service. In his younger years, he obtained his pilot's license and flying became a cherished hobby. After his retirement, he and Patricia moved back home to be closer to family. He had a love for woodworking, gardening, and being outdoors watching and feeding the birds.

William is survived by three daughters: Lynn Kaplon (Bruce) of Hebron, IN, Patti Thornton (Brian) of Sun City Center, FL and Kristin Wilkie of Sanford, NC; two sons: William C. Wilkie of Petersburg, IL and Timothy G. Wilkie (Cindy) of Rosman, NC; one brother, Harold E. Wilkie (Nellie) of Fletcher, NC; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.