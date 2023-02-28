July 28, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2023

VALPARAISO - William G. "Bill" Berquist, age 75 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born on July 28, 1947 in Gary, IN to George and Ada Berquist.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol (Peters) Berquist; brother-in-law, Charles Peters; and many extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings.

Bill was a Supervisor at Bethlehem Steel for many years. He enjoyed fishing and golf. Bill and Carol loved to travel around the country. He will be loved and missed.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.