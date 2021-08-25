CROWN POINT, IN — William G. Mehas, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on August 23, 2021. He was born in Gary, IN and graduated from Horace Mann High School. Bill was a member of SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was a member of Ahepa, an Army Veteran, and he worked as a superintendent for 44 years at U.S. Steel.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mehas; parents, George & Constantina Mehas; brother, Gus Mehas and sister, Angeline Mehas. He is survived by his daughters: Georgia Mehas, Dena (Scott) Keely; and his grandchildren: Christy (Ben) Renkema and Gregory Keely; and loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 27, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point with Trisagion service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com