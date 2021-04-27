TRINITY, FL/CROWN POINT, IN - William Gerald Akin, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He is survived by daughter, Renee; grandchildren: Basil, Sami and Adam; sister: Cindy (Tim) Ross; nieces and nephews: Gordon Akin, Wesley Hodge, Rebecca Orange, Kristie Jones, Desiree Brummett, Tiffany O'Day, Solomon Long, Neil Lindgren, and Nick Lindgren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Akin, of 44 years, and his parents, William and Vernabelle Akin. Gerald worked at NiSource (formerly NIPSCO) for 23 years. He graduated from Calumet High School, class of 1956, and earned an Associate Degree from Indiana University Northwest. Gerald served in the U.S. Navy from 1962–1965 on active duty, and in the reserve until 1968. He will be dearly missed by his family, and all who knew him.