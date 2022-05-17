WINFIELD, IN - William H. "Bill" Franz of Winfield, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne (nee Scherschel); four children: Steven (Jennie) Franz of Valparaiso, Stephanie (Gerald) Stiener of Winfield, Robert (Larissa) Franz of Santa Cruz, CA, Maria (Tim) Dahn of Schererville; nine grandchildren: Sarah Franz, Annie (John) Weller, Katie (Chris) Horney, Jessica (Abubakar) Bashir, Justin Stiener, Madeline (Cody) Foster, Emily Dahn, Alexander Dahn, and Caetano Franz; eight great-grandchildren: Beckett Weller, Sullivan Weller, Banks Weller, Nora Horney, Scarlett Horney, Violet Horney, Zayn Bashir, Zara Bashir.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Agnes Franz, brothers; Marcene, Delbert and Laverne, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a member of Holy Spirit Church in Winfield and a long-time member of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1954, and Saint Joseph's College, Rensselaer, IN, Class of 1958. Bill was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and founder and former owner of Regional Rentals and Sales, Inc. in Merrillville.

Bill was a volunteer and long-time board member for the Share Foundation with the Handicapped in Rolling Prairie, IN, and a pastoral volunteer at St Anthony's Village in Crown Point, IN. He was active with the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, and for many years enjoyed hosting annual Christmas parties for the Saint Joseph Carmelite Boys and Girls Homes. He was quick-witted and always ready with a joke.

Bill had fond memories of growing up on a farm on Nicholson road in Merrillville. Like his father Henry and brothers, he was never without an enormous backyard garden, never missing a season for the past 55+ years. Bill always spoke of his most favorite years at Saint Joseph's College where he met life long friends like the Reverend Robert P. Gehring of the Gary Diocese, and his future brother-in-law Paul Scherschel that introduced Bill to his sister, Anne, who became his wife.

In college and for many years after Bill was an enthusiastic photographer, some of his most treasured photos were of dances, like many of those he and Anne attended at the Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary.

Another of Bill's passions was reading history. He began collecting American Heritage volumes after college and was never without a good book. As a younger brother to the "Greatest Generation" he especially liked World War II books. His children have warm memories of hours spent at the library.

Above all, Bill was a family man, devoted to his wife and family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed!

