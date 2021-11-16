April 16, 1949 - Nov. 13, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - William H. Bonner, Sr. 72, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born April 16, 1949 to Howard and Iva Jeanne (Russell) Bonner. Bill was a decorated U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War having received a Purple Heart and survived as a P.O.W. He made his career as an over the road trucker for 49 years with his most enjoyable tenure driving for Kingsridge Trucking.

In 1986 he married Sharon K. (VanAsdall) Patrick who survives along with his sons: William Bonner, Jr. (Debbie) and Robert Bonner (Kemberly); stepchildren: James Patrick (Angie), Sharilyn Sue Bauer, Brad Patrick, Kelley Patrick (Angela), Korbin Patrick; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jason Lines, stepson Steve Patrick, one brother and one sister.

A committal service of military honors will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. directly at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso with a celebration of life to follow at the Valparaiso American Legion.