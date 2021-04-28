William H. Eichelberg

Jan. 2, 1928 — April 26, 2021

VALPARAISO — William H. Eichelberg, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, of natural causes. He was born January 2, 1928, in Milwaukee, WI, to William and Lillian Eichelberg, attended Valparaiso High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army, 23rd Infantry of the 2nd Division. William retired as a union meat cutter after 30 years and again after 10 years with Duneland School Corporation.

On July 2, 1949, he married Gloria A. Hann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point. They were married for 66 wonderful years. Survivors include their children, Bill Eichelberg (Kimberly) and Jill Hanaway; grandchildren: Kyle Eichelberg (Natalie), Kelsey Kilavos (John), Julie Wilson (Todd), John T. Hanaway (Andrew); great-grandchildren: Elliana Eichelberg, Trent, Tate, Tessa and Taelynn Wilson, and Sammy and Lenni Kilavos. William was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents, William and Lillian; brother, Dick Eichelberg; and sister, Edith Boudreau.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 12 noon – 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM and private burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Pastor John Kilavos of Heartland Christian Center will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Moses Home Caregivers. The family of William wishes to thank everyone who played a part in his life that brought him many smiles and so much joy.