LANSING, IL - William H. Holleman, age 86 of Lansing, IL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Gert (nee Kooy); son, Dave Holleman; daughter, Kathleen (Steve) Woodnorth; two grandchildren: Ashley McMahan and Michael Woodnorth; and sister-in-law, Marcia (late Simon) Holleman. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Simon Holleman; and sisters: Ronella (late Clayton) Oldenburg and Bertha (late John) DeYoung.

Friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Monday, January 24 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Oak Glen United Reformed Church, 2244 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25 at 11:00 AM at the church with Rev. Ed Marcusse officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to Mid America Reformed Seminary (MARS), 229 Seminary Dr., Dyer, IN 46311, or Illiana Right To Life, PO Box 679, Lansing, IL 60438

Bill was a member of Oak Glen United Reformed Church. He was the owner of Uline Lawn Equipment in Chicago Heights, IL. Bill honorably served our country in the US Army and he enjoyed fishing.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Bill's arrangements and condolences may be left at www.schroederlauer.com.