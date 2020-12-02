William H. Jahns
MICHIGAN CITY, IN — William H. Jahns, 91, of Michigan City, IN, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 1:20 p.m. in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN, with Bruce Reyes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN, is handling arrangements.
He was born October 24, 1929, in La Porte, IN, to the late William H. and Pearl (Cox) Jahns. On February 25, 1957, in Logansport, IN, he married Sylvia A. (Stevens) Jahns, who preceded December 1, 1994.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia (Keith) Oszuscik, of Plymouth, IN, and Ellen Helmken, of Summerville, SC; son, Mark (Danae) Jahns, of Greenwood, IN; six grandchildren: Sara (Scott) Ross, of Plymouth, IN, Andrew (Sierra) Oszuscik and Lisa (Jacob) Hill, of Summerville, SC, Eric Helmken, of Michigan City, IN, Matthew Jahns, of Indianapolis, IN, and Alex Jahns, of Austin, TX; five great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Ross, Madison Ross, Brent Ross, Gavin Hill and Alexandria Oszuscik. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Edward Helmken, and two sisters, Esther May Weaver and Alice Pearl Eggers.
William retired in 1995 as an accountant for Von Tobel Lumber in Valparaiso after working there for 20 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. William was very tech savvy and loved to travel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360.
