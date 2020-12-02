William H. Jahns

MICHIGAN CITY, IN — William H. Jahns, 91, of Michigan City, IN, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 1:20 p.m. in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN, with Bruce Reyes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN, is handling arrangements.

He was born October 24, 1929, in La Porte, IN, to the late William H. and Pearl (Cox) Jahns. On February 25, 1957, in Logansport, IN, he married Sylvia A. (Stevens) Jahns, who preceded December 1, 1994.