BRISTOL, RI - William H. Tobin died peacefully at home after a long illness on April 22 in Bristol, RI at the age of 73. Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jennifer; children: Quinn Tobin (Samantha) of Middletown, RI, Brendan Tobin (Nina) of Swansea, MA, Nell Melanson (Joe) of Portsmouth, RI; sisters: Katie Mackie (Glen) of Omaha, NE, Trudy Barry (Tim) of Waukee, IA, Nora Reyna (Tim) of Portage, IN, brother in law, Wayne Marshall of Corvallis, OR; his seven grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Pat Marshall of Slidell, LA.

Bill was born on October 5, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Ellen Tobin. His childhood was spent enjoying time on his grandparents' farm and developing an affinity for his beloved White Sox. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard College in 1968, and moved back to Illinois to study law at the University of Chicago. Those studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army. He served as a private and graduated at the top of his Vietnamese language school class. After Vietnam, Bill had three children with his first wife Jean Sullivan, and built a successful law career in both Chicago and Hammond, IN, where he served as a beloved mentor to many. In his spare time, he volunteered with various gardening organizations and the Lincoln Park Zoo, where he and Jennifer met. They later married, and their life together revolved around gardening and volunteer work. Their summers and holidays were spent with Quinn, Brendan, and Nell.