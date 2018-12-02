VALPARAISO, IN - William H. Wagner, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018. He was born September 24, 1933 in Kendallville, IN to Erich and Elizabeth (Weil) Wagner. Bill graduated from Valparaiso University with his B.A. in 1956 and J.D. in 1958, and made his career as an Attorney and Senior Partner with Hoeppner, Wagner & Evans, LLP. Bill was a very charitable man who gave much of his time to his community, in 1996 he earned the Distinguished Community Leader Award from the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and in 1998 was named one of Indiana's 100 most influential persons, he also served as a President of several organizations, including: Porter County Community Foundation, Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, Porter County Bar Association, and Valparaiso Kiwanis Club. With Kiwanis, he was awarded Outstanding Citizenship Award and Legion of Honor. Bill was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former Congregation President. He was an avid cyclist who enjoyed many trips pedaling across Iowa with RAGBRAI. Bill will be remembered as an enthusiastic, supportive, genuine, hardworking man who was always willing to help others on projects. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be missed by all who knew him.
On June 6, 1956 Bill married Betty Kupke, who preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by their children: Brent (Cathryn) Wagner of Valparaiso, Bradley (Melissa) Wagner of Lusk, WY, Bretta (Edward, II) Mason of Michigan City, Brenda (David) Hutchings of Valparaiso; sister, Sara Mieras of Kendallville; grandchildren: Jessica, Ben, Eric, Edward III, Matthew, Gretchen, Bailey, William, Eli, Ingrid, Ella, Jes, Shai, Makaila, Lilly; great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Brodie, Berkley, Edward IV, Paisley, and Adalyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Sam Wagner.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. The memorial service will begin on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the church with Rev. Steve Bongard and Rev. Don Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Community Foundation - Immanuel Lutheran School Fund. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.