NOKOMIS, FL - William H. “Bill” Eichhorn passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018, at his home in Nokomis, Florida. He is survived by his wife Dolores; his children: Suzan and Bryan; and his two grandchildren: Andrew and William. He was preceded by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Eichhorn.
Bill was born in Gary, IN on September 20, 1932 and was a longtime resident of Ogden Dunes. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force. During the height of the Cold War, he piloted a B-47 nuclear bomber for the Strategic Air Command based in Mt. Home Idaho. Bill attended Indiana University where he earned a bachelor degree in Business Administration and Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law in 1961. He was admitted to the Indiana bar in 1961 and to the United States Supreme Court in 1973. Specializing in commercial litigation and real estate law, Bill practiced with his brother Fred for many years in the law firm which today still bears his name, Eichhorn & Eichhorn, LLP. For a good part of his career, Bill represented Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for whom he worked tirelessly defending its desire to build a nuclear power plant. His efforts led him to successfully represent NIPSCO before the Supreme Court of the United States - an honor held by few. Bill retired from his law firm at the end of 1995 to Nokomis, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Funeral services will be held in spring.