HIGHLAND, IN - William Hook, age 85, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Hook; daughters: Jennifer (Chuck) Moore, Amy (Paul) Clark; grandchildren: Kameryn, Kayley, Carter, Evan, and Owen.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland at 10:30 a.m.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army, serving from 1958–1963. He retired from US Steel in Gary, also from ESW, Inc., and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church.

Bill loved golfing and cheering on the White Sox, Bears and the Hoosiers. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/ would be appreciated. fagenmiller.com